Boston celebrates Juneteenth recognizing those making a difference in Hyde Park

HYDE PARK - From dance, to poetry, to organizations coming together, Juneteenth festivities are taking place throughout the weekend.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom or Emancipation Day, is an annual commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.

"Educate people about our history, about who we are. But also to celebrate those who are making history in Hyde Park," organizer

Marcia Kim-Jackson said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took part in a Juneteenth event in Hyde Park Saturday, where hundreds gathered inside New Mission High School. The event was moved inside because of the rain. They recognized 12 individuals who are continuing to do great work and changemakers in the community with the 2023 Living Histories of Color in Hyde Park award.

"For me, the lesson of Juneteenth is about commemorating the liberation and freedom and monumental change that that meant. But also the fact it took two years for that to become reality two years after the laws were changed for people to feel that in their daily lives, everywhere. By following the lead of those doing the work that's how we close gaps in Boston," Wu said.

Aisha Francis is the first Black female president at Franklin Cummings Tech, a two-year technical college in Boston.

"Juneteenth is a wonderful opportunity to really reflect on our history. I'm a native of Nashville, Tennessee and did not learn about Juneteenth until I was in college from Texas. And so to really live through a period when our nation is embracing Juneteenth is really special," Francis said.

The event included several different organizations highlighting their work in the community.