Boston hosts citizenship application workshop in celebration of "Citizenship Day"

BOSTON — Hundreds gathered at the Reggie Lewis State Track Atheltic Center on Saturday to get help with their U.S. Citizenship applications during Boston's ninth annual "Citizenship Day."

April 1 marks "Citizenship Day" in Boston and during today's application workshop, immigrants received free legal help and advice from law student volunteers, lawyers, and pro-bono attorneys.

Boston Non-profit, One Percent America, also offered access to a 1% flexible interest loan to help cover fees associated with applications, including the $725 charge for processing applications.

Mayor Michelle Wu even stopped by today's event to show support for those seeking their citizenship, saying the event meant a lot to her.

"I'm feeling really emotional being here actually," said Mayor Wu. "I'm the daughter of two naturalized citizens and it took them years and years to get through that process."

Mayor Wu hopes events like today's workshop will make the process easier for those hoping to become U.S. citizens.

"I'm really excited that we are lowering those barriers for so many here today," she said. "We are going to continue to find ways to do that all throughout the year as well."