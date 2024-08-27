Boston Holocaust Memorial vandalized, police release photo of suspect

"Auschwitz: Not long ago, not for away" brings history of the Holocaust to Boston

"Auschwitz: Not long ago, not for away" brings history of the Holocaust to Boston

BOSTON – Police in Boston are asking for the public to help them locate a man wanted for vandalizing the Holocaust Memorial.

The memorial, located on Union Street, was vandalized August 23 around 8:50 p.m.

Boston police released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Tuesday. The case is being investigated by detectives from the Boston Police Department Civil Rights Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Civil Rights Unit Detectives at (617) 343-4527, or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS. Information can also be shared by texting "TIP" to CRIME (27463).

A man wanted for vandalizing the Boston Holocaust Memorial. Boston Police

Past vandalism at Boston Holocaust Memorial

There have been several instances of Boston's Holocaust Memorial being vandalized in recent years.

In 2023, a group of people kicked in glass panels at the memorial. That vandalism came as a survey released by the American Jewish Committee showed antisemitism was increasing.

The 2023 survey found a 10% increase of Jewish respondents who said at the time they considered themselves less secure in the country compared to the previous year.

The Boston memorial was also vandalized two times over the summer of 2017. A 17-year-old boy from Malden was accused of smashing a glass panel with a rock. Two witnesses detained the teenager until police arrived.

Just over a month prior to that incident, the memorial was rededicated after a 21-year-old man threw a rock through one of the glass panels.

The Holocaust tribute in Boston was built in 1995.