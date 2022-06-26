Watch CBS News
"It finally feels like summer": Boston hits 90 degrees for the first time this season

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

"It finally feels like summer": Revere Beach busy with sunbathers, swimmers
"It finally feels like summer": Revere Beach busy with sunbathers, swimmers 01:41

BOSTON -- Boston reached 90 degrees for the first time this season on Sunday according to the official reading at Logan Airport. 

It hasn't been a hot June like it was last year. A sea breeze even kept most of the coastline in the mid-80s this weekend while 90s popped up inland.

On Boston's Greenway, the splash pad was a popular spot.

"We've got to keep it cool in the sprinklers, the water is beautiful, I brought my grandchildren," one woman said. 

Another sure sign of summer: volleyball at Revere Beach. Many weren't shy about taking a dip after the games either. 

"I think it's wonderful. It finally feels like summer," said one beach-goer. "I'm just going to run into the ocean, dive into the sea." 

Sunscreen was a necessary tool everywhere as many folks soaked up the rays.   

A cooler week is ahead but the heat returns for the holiday weekend.

First published on June 26, 2022 / 6:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

