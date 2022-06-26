"It finally feels like summer": Boston hits 90 degrees for the first time this season

"It finally feels like summer": Revere Beach busy with sunbathers, swimmers

BOSTON -- Boston reached 90 degrees for the first time this season on Sunday according to the official reading at Logan Airport.

It hasn't been a hot June like it was last year. A sea breeze even kept most of the coastline in the mid-80s this weekend while 90s popped up inland.

On Boston's Greenway, the splash pad was a popular spot.

"We've got to keep it cool in the sprinklers, the water is beautiful, I brought my grandchildren," one woman said.

Another sure sign of summer: volleyball at Revere Beach. Many weren't shy about taking a dip after the games either.

"I think it's wonderful. It finally feels like summer," said one beach-goer. "I'm just going to run into the ocean, dive into the sea."

Sunscreen was a necessary tool everywhere as many folks soaked up the rays.

A cooler week is ahead but the heat returns for the holiday weekend.