Boston history: The Orange Line has shut down before

BOSTON - As the T gets ready for what is being called an unprecedented shutdown of the Orange Line, WBZ-TV has been digging into a bit of Boston history.

We found the Orange Line was actually shut down once before. In May of 1987, a section of the Orange Line was an elevated train that ran aboveground in Boston. Looking to improve the system and move it to an underground subway, the MBTA shut it down for several days. WBZ-TV reporters covered the morning commute.

When parts of the Orange Line were shut down in 1987, Shelby Scott was there for what most thought would be a tough morning commute. CBS Boston

Shelby Scott was there for what most thought would be a tough morning commute. Instead, she found traffic was light and the shuttle buses were nearly on time for some riders. Boston Police officers manning intersections kept the traffic moving. This shutdown only affected the Boston section of the Orange Line.

WBZ-TV's Sarah Ann Shaw also took to the streets, traveling with commuters on shuttle busses and found the ride was about 30 minutes from Forest Hills to Downtown Boston. In the meantime, work was being done on the tracks. At the time, the T said the new underground system would be more reliable and cleaner. As for navigating the inconvenience, folks we talked to at the time said it was not that bad.

Riders now hoping they will have that same experience on Monday morning. But this time it is all of the Orange Line that is shutting down, which could make the commute much more challenging. Boston Police say they will have officers out directing traffic to help ease congestion.