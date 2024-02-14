Dozens of alleged Boston gang members arrested, accused of using children in violent crimes

BOSTON - More than 40 accused Boston-area gang members were arrested on federal charges as authorities say they used children while committing violent crimes.

Racketeering, conspiracy, gun and drug offenses are among the charges, along with financial crimes, including COVID fraud and retail theft. The suspects allegedly shoplifted at stores like Nordstrom and Victoria's Secret, where they threatened security guards who confronted them.

Heath Street Gang

Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said the suspects are all members of the Heath Street Gang who operated near the Mildred C. Haley Apartments in Jamaica Plain.

More than 60 guns were allegedly seized as a part of the investigation. Levy said the weapons were used in three murders and multiple shootings, including one in October 2016 where a 9-year-old girl was severely injured at a family gathering.

According to Levy, the suspects bragged about their crimes on social media and even made music videos where they mocked rival gangs and promoted themselves.

Photo shared by U.S. Attorney's Office of suspects arrested in Heath Street Gang bust. U.S. Attorney

How children were used

The suspects are accused of using children in their crimes as lookouts, to hold guns and drugs, and to participate in shootings.

"That is a problem we're hearing about in urban police chiefs across Massachusetts, and frankly across the country," said Levy.

"These bad actors that we targeted today took advantage of young people. They used fear, intimidation and violence to gain personally. They took advantage of the youngest amongst us," added Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox. "They took advantage of the sons and daughters in these neighborhoods and turned them to a life of crime. This is an impactful investigation. This is going to be impactful for our city for some time to come."

The suspects allegedly collected more than $900,000 in COVID relief funds that they used to buy more than 100 guns.

Levy said one of the suspects applied for unemployment assistance in 10 states and territories, including Guam.