Free ferry service offered to Georges Island in Boston May 18 and 19

Ferry season in Boston kicks off with free ferry rides to Georges Island

Ferry season in Boston kicks off with free ferry rides to Georges Island

Ferry season in Boston kicks off with free ferry rides to Georges Island

BOSTON - Free ferry service is being provided to Georges Island this weekend, thanks to nonprofit Boston Harbor Now.

The service used to be provided for one day has now expanded to an entire weekend, May 18 and 19. It coincides with the beginning of ferry season.

The tickets will be available starting at 8 a.m. on May 18 and they're first-come, first served. The ferries depart Long Wharf North at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. on May 18. They depart Long Wharf North at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on May 19.

More information can be found on the Boston Harbor Islands' website.