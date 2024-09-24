Boston Haitians protest Trump's false claims about Ohio immigrants

Haitians rally in Boston to protest Trump's false claims about immigrants in Ohio eating pets

BOSTON - Members of a Haitian group in Ohio have filed for citizen criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance for disrupting public services and making false alarms.

The organization said the two politicians should be arrested for false claims made about immigrants during the presidential debate.

In Boston on Tuesday, city leaders and community activists joined hundreds from the Haitian community at The Embrace statue on Boston Common to speak out against the discrimination.

"Our humanity should not be up for debate," said one protester.

Heather Yountz of the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute said people in Boston are standing with Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio.

"When you attack someone in Springfield we feel it in Boston," Yountz said. "The lies and rhetoric aimed at Haitians is not only factually incorrect, but also deeply rooted in racism."

City councilors attend protest

"It's sad to see a former president say the words that he's saying and potentially could be back in that seat," said Boston City Councilor John Fitzgerald.

Through song, prayer, and speeches they stand together with Haitians across the country, knowing they have to take this fight to the polls.

"We must do that, we must make sure that the 300,000 registered Haitians in Florida vote. That they vote in Georgia. That we vote here in Massachusetts," said Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune.

"It's solidarity with the folks in Springfield, Ohio," said Carline Desire of the Association of Haitian Women.