Couple gets married on Boston's Frog Pond skating rink

BOSTON - There were wedding bells on the ice this Christmas Eve in Boston.

A couple from Gloucester, now living in Rockport, exchanged vows on the ice skating rink at the Frog Pond on the Boston Common.

The public circled around them at the center of the ice and the whole bridal party was on skates. Even the father of the bride skated with his daughter to the "altar."

A family member said the pair had an early date at the Frog Pond and thought holding their wedding there would be cool.

The Frog Pond is closed on Christmas Day but open most days starting at 10 a.m.