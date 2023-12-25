Watch CBS News
Local News

Couple gets married on Boston's Frog Pond skating rink

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

Couple gets married on Boston's Frog Pond
Couple gets married on Boston's Frog Pond 00:27

BOSTON - There were wedding bells on the ice this Christmas Eve in Boston.

A couple from Gloucester, now living in Rockport, exchanged vows on the ice skating rink at the Frog Pond on the Boston Common.

The public circled around them at the center of the ice and the whole bridal party was on skates. Even the father of the bride skated with his daughter to the "altar."

A family member said the pair had an early date at the Frog Pond and thought holding their wedding there would be cool. 

The Frog Pond is closed on Christmas Day but open most days starting at 10 a.m. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on December 25, 2023 / 7:51 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.