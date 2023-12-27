First Night Boston preparations underway as festivities move to City Hall Plaza

BOSTON – Boston city leaders are getting ready to welcome visitors from around the world for this weekend's First Night celebration.

For the first time, the annual New Year Eve event moves to City Hall Plaza.

On Wednesday, safety officials held a press conference to remind people to keep alcohol, marijuana products and drones away from the family-friendly event.

"We will have officers in abundance in and around the activities for First Night, for both day and evening, and we ask the public that do come to take the T because there will be many, many parking restrictions throughout the area," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said.

The T will be free for riders starting at 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve.