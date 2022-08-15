Boston firefighters help capture man wanted for Chinatown sexual assault
BOSTON -- Boston Police are crediting firefighters in the city for helping them locate a rape suspect. Edwin Ramirez, 40, of Boston was arrested on Sunday.
He is accused of raping and robbing someone hours earlier near Hudson Street.
Having seen a press release about the search for the suspect, Boston firefighters notified police when they saw a man matching the description.
Ramirez will face a judge in Boston Municipal Court on Monday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.