Boston firefighters help capture man wanted for Chinatown sexual assault

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Boston Police are crediting firefighters in the city for helping them locate a rape suspect. Edwin Ramirez, 40, of Boston was arrested on Sunday. 

He is accused of raping and robbing someone hours earlier near Hudson Street. 

Having seen a press release about the search for the suspect, Boston firefighters notified police when they saw a man matching the description. 

Ramirez will face a judge in Boston Municipal Court on Monday. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
First published on August 15, 2022 / 9:13 AM

