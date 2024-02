DORCHESTER - A Boston Fire truck hit a person in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Bowdoin Street around 12:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for Boston EMS said the person was rushed to a hospital in an "advanced life support ambulance." Their condition is not known.

A person was hit by fire truck on Bowdoin Street in Dorchester on February 14, 2024. CBS Boston via Beth Germano

No other information was immediately available.