Dozens forced out of homes in rooftop condo fire in Roxbury

BOSTON - About 50 people were forced out of their homes early Wednesday when a huge fire tore apart the roof of their condominium complex in Roxbury.

A person walking by noticed flames coming from the roof of the 5-story building at the corner of Northampton and Reed streets around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters ran hoses up ladders to get to the roof and put out the fire. All residents and pets got out safely and no one was hurt.

The fire engulfed the roof of the building on Northampton Street early Wednesday morning. Kyle Meekins

"A good aggressive attack today saved this building." Deputy Fire Chief Michael Hocking told reporters.

The Red Cross is now working with the residents to get them a place to stay because there's now water damage in the building.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire. 

First published on July 27, 2022 / 8:40 AM

