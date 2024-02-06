Boston extends free bus service for two more years

BOSTON - Boston will extend its free bus service for two more years.

Mayor Michelle Wu said riders can take Routes 23, 28 and 29 for free through the spring of 2026.

The program began in 2021 with just Route 28. The year-long pilot expanded to two years and two more routes. Without the extension, the program would have expired this month.

"Public transit should be a public good - it must be made accessible and affordable so that everyone, including Black, Brown, and low-income riders who disproportionately use public transit, can get to work, school, the grocery store, and access other critical services without worrying about the cost," Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and Sen. Ed Markey said in a joint statement.

The city plans to pay for the extension using funds from the American Recovery Act.