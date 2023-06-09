To Do List: Boston Dragon Boat Festival, Wakefield's Festival by the Lake, Taunton Pride

BOSTON - It's a great weekend to soak up the sun and some culture across Massachusetts.

Boston Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival

Sunday is looking like the pick of the weekend and that's when the Boston Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival takes place along the Charles River. The 44th annual event is happening in Cambridge and features dragon boat races, cultural performances, food and martial arts. It's an experience the whole family will enjoy. See why the event has drawn in crowds for decades after being the first dragon boat festival to happen in the U.S. back in 1979. Grab a bite of Asian food and root on the teams racing on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

When: Sunday, June 11. Dragon boat races 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and cultural program 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Along the Charles River at the Weeks Footbridge on Memorial Drive between the JFK and Western Avenue bridges.

Cost: Free. Parking at the Soldiers Field Park Garage on 111 Western Avenue in Allston costs $10 per vehicle.

Click here for more information

Wakefield's Festival by the Lake

Saturday it's the 42nd Festival by the Lake on Wakefield Common. With more than 100 crafters from all over New England, enjoy live music, good food and fun for the kids too! Proceeds from the festival will go toward the Wakefield Center Neighborhood Association for town improvements and future community-based events. The rain date is on Sunday.

When: Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, June 11.

Where: Wakefield Lower Common, Main Street, Wakefield.

Cost: Free.

Click here for more information

Taunton Pride 2023

Continue celebrating Pride Month with a trip to Taunton this weekend. With music, dancing, food, vendors and more, the event showcases the vibrant and beautifully diverse LGBTQ+ community on the South Coast. The festival takes place at Hopewell Park on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

When: Saturday, June 10 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.

Where: Hopewell Park, Taunton.

Cost: Free

Click here for more information