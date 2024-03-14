Boston crime lab unable to keep up with testing rape kits in the city due to understaffing

Boston crime lab unable to keep up with testing rape kits

BOSTON - Prosecuting rape suspects in Boston is slowing down as untested rape kits continue to pile up due to understaffing in the crime lab.

Back in 2018, the legislature passed a law mandating sexual assault kits be processed within 30 days. In Boston, that's not happening, leaving survivors wondering if they'll ever see justice.

"The Boston crime lab is not testing sexual assault kits," said Councilor Ed Flynn. "We need to ensure survivors of sexual assault are heard in the criminal justice system."

The crime lab responsible for testing rape kits within 30 days, then sending that evidence to court, is short staffed.

"We want to have the officials from the Boston Police Department answer difficult questions about staffing," said Flynn.

According to the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, the city's crime lab received 186 rape kits between June 2022 and June 2023. Ninety-three were not processed, more than doubling the year before.

"This information is critical to ensure that those that committed this sexual assault are prosecuted," said Flynn.

Flynn blamed the lack of personnel on the city's residency requirement, lack of benefits and low pay. The lab is another victim of the city's inability to retain qualified workers. The council is promising to solve the problem.

"As we go into the budget process with the mayor's office, our actions need to include additional funding for the Boston Police crime lab," said Flynn.

The hearing to discuss plans for staffing and additional funding will be scheduled in the coming weeks. WBZ TV reached out to the Boston Police Department for comment but did not hear back.