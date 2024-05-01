Boston Community Pediatrics aims to provide quality health care for families of all incomes

BOSTON – A Massachusetts non-profit is not only keeping families healthy, but also making sure they have what they need for day-to-day life.

Dr. Robyn Riseberg was working at the South End Community Health Center. She loved her job, but she saw the continuous difficulties in health care.

"There's this pressure to see more patients faster, see more patients faster and that's just not how I want to practice medicine. That's not how I think medicine should be practiced, especially for kids," Riseberg said.

Treating families of all incomes

In the middle of the COVID pandemic, Riseberg opened Boston Community Pediatrics. The non-profit has a simple goal. They aim to provide all families with the high-quality health care they deserve, regardless of whether they can pay or not.

"It's all about each individual patient. We treat every kid and every family as their own unique human being that they are," Riseberg said.

What does Boston Community Pediatrics do?

The practice does fabulous work for lower-income families. Not only are they getting health care, but also clothing, Pampers and other essentials are also provided during visits.

"You know if you don't have soap and shampoo, your kid is not going to have a great day at school. If you don't have underwear, if you don't have feminine hygiene, no one thinks about that and many of these things are not covered by the assistance programs," Riseberg said.

Making patients feel welcome

This is what Riseberg envisioned when she started the practice. A place where patients can come in and always feel welcome.

"You don't have to be in a sterile doctor's office. You can be in a place where you feel that you are part of a family, you're a part of a community and that's why our name is Boston Community Pediatrics and that's what we are trying to create for everyone who walks through these doors," Riseberg said.