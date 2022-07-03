Watch CBS News
Police identify man charged in stabbing on Boston Common as Tjay Carter

Man stabbed in Boston Common; witness films suspect on bike
BOSTON – Police confirmed that a suspect accused of fleeing on a bicycle after stabbing someone on Boston Common on Saturday was arrested.

The stabbing happened near the Boylston MBTA Station during the busy holiday weekend.

Witnesses recorded video of a man riding off on a bicycle following a fight. The same bicycle was later seen about a block away with an evidence market nearby.

On Sunday, Boston Police confirmed that Tjay Carter, 39, of Boston is the man who allegedly stabbed the victim and rode off.

Carter has been charged with threats and assault with intent to murder. He was also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of assault and battery on a police officer. 

July 3, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

