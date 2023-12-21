Boston Common nativity scene vandalized with "Jesus was Palestinian" graffiti

BOSTON - An investigation is underway after the nativity scene at the Boston Common was vandalized Thursday morning.

Police said they discovered the graffiti just before 8 a.m. "Jesus was Palestinian" was found painted on the base of the nativity scene. Crews have since painted over the graffiti.

No suspects have been identified.