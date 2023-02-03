Watch CBS News
Good Samaritan leaves gloves, hats and scarves on Boston Common ahead of dangerous cold

Frostbite, hypothermia and other signs you might be in trouble in extreme cold
BOSTON - In true Boston fashion, a Good Samaritan wanted to make sure the most vulnerable in the city were keeping warm.

Someone put out hats, gloves and scarves for anyone who needed them to take.

Wind chills are forecasted to be around 30 degrees below zero on Saturday morning. 

Boston EMS crews are making rounds to check on homeless people in the city, and BCYF community centers are being used as warming centers during the winter weather emergency. 

