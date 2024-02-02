Boston College basketball player, Teya Sidberry, cared for elephants before dominating on the court

CHESTNUT HILL - Teya Sidberry's teammates at Boston College can identify her by her laughter.

"Honestly I've never met anyone like her. She's always goofy, always laughing, always smiling," senior teammate Kaylah Ivey said.

Teja Sidberry is this week's BZ's MVP. CBS Boston

Teya is all smiles playing the sport she's loved since she was five. She grew up with two older brothers who helped her develop her love for basketball.

"It's just super competitive and I always wanted to beat them and I still think I did," Teya said.

Teya was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. She started her college career at the University of Utah and transferred to Boston College in fall of 2023.

But the sophomore took a slight detour before arriving in Chestnut Hill.

"She was in the portal when she came visited us, before she went on a Thailand elephant excursion again that's the type of kid she is," Women's Basketball Head Coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee said.

"I just really wanted to go out of the country and volunteer responsibly," Teya said.

Boston College sophomore Teya volunteering with elephants in Thailand.

While she was there she gave an elephant a mud bath.

"It was crazy. You don't even believe it's happening cuz they're just so huge. And they're Incredible creatures, and they're so gentle," she smiled.

Once Teya arrived at Boston College, she hit the ground runing in multiple directions. But she started in the classroom.

"I'm a political science major, and pre-med, so that's a little busy, but it's super fun," Teya told WBZ.

"Honestly she's going to be our next doctor, she going to be my next doctor, or the team's next doctor. She's going to be a hysician so shes Definitely studying real hard for that.," Ivey said.

Teya has already become a leader in the locker room during her first year with the team.

"She was definitely someone we needed on this team without us even knowing," Ivey said.

"You know the saying 'How you do anything is how you do everything." I think she really embodies that, puts her whole self into whatever she's doing," Coach Bernabei-McNamee told WBZ.

Teya has made an impact on the team after just one season. CBS Boston

She is BC's top rebounder and second-leading scorer.

Teya is one of just three players in the Atlantic Coast Conference to average at least 13 points per game, 6.5 rebounds and have a shooting percentage of 45%.

"I just love playing a big part on the team I would say. It's kind of energy giving and just being on the court and giving my all.," Teya said.

"She's really a 4 playing a 5 because we're so undersized this year, so she gets beat up every game, people are crashing into her, tackling her. She's already got stitches from one of our games this year. She's gotta battle in 35 minutes of that kind of battle when really you're a guard at heart is asking a lot, but she steps up to the challenge every night," Coach Bernabei-McNamee said explained.

Beyond her impressive stats, Teya has also become a leader on campus.

She is involved with "Eagles for Equality" and she's a co-chair of the school's "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Student-Athlete Committee."

"In order for everyone to have that great college experience you want everyone to feel heard, and seen and valued. I think that's important that everyone on campus feels that way," Teya said.

Her team believes she is part of a great foundation that they can build on for many seasons.