Boston college students struggle to stay cool in dorms during heat emergency

BOSTON - While Thursday's extreme heat forced some elementary and high schools to dismiss early or cancel class, college students in Boston were forced to find other ways to stay school during the city's heat emergency.

"I've got my fan," said Boston University student Kai Farr. "My bedside fan, my big box fan, a central fan. I installed an AC unit at my girlfriend's place. I'm not a handyman but I tried to be. It was a pleasant summer and it seems like as soon as the students got here, the heat decided to really kick in."

BU sent out an emergency alert Thursday, warning students that while the school's air conditioning systems were functioning at maximum capacity, "with temperatures over 90 degrees, these systems may not deliver the same comfort cooling that they normally provide." And for some students living in older building, they don't have access to air conditioning at all.

At Northeastern University, students are struggling with the heat too, just one day into classes.

"There's just no air conditioning at all," said Lucy Mann, who shares a dorm at Northeastern with two roommates. "I try to just get out of my apartment as much as possible. I was cooking yesterday and I raised my hand in the air, instantly 10 degrees hotter. So I have to leave my food to cook and just come in here and sit in front of the fan."

Mann is asking Northeastern to consider alternative cooling options for students.

"You're able to rent microwaves and mini-fridges. I think they should do the same with AC units. The heat is dangerous."

WBZ TV reached out to Northeastern University but did not hear back.