Boston College to face SMU in second annual Wasabi Fenway Bowl

BOSTON -- The Boston College Eagles won't have to travel very far for their bowl game this year. The Eagles will take a quick trip down Comm. Ave in late December to take on on Southern Methodist University in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park.

The second annual Wasabi Bowl will be held on Thursday, December 28 and kick off at 11 a.m. Boston College has played 76 games at Fenway Park over the school's history, going 55-16-5 in those contests.

The Eagles are 14-13 all-time in bowl games. They last appeared in the 2020 Birmingham Bowl, losing 38-6 to Cincinnati. Boston College was supposed to play in the 2021 Military Bowl, but that game was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Eagles. BC's last bowl victory came at the 2016 Quick Lane Bowl, when the Eagles beat the Maryland Terrapins, 30-26.

This year's Eagles head into their bowl game at 6-6, having won five of their last eight games to gain bowl eligibility for the third time in four seasons under head coach Jeff Hafley.

"We're excited to be staying close to home for our students and fans to get one more chance to see us play," Hafley said in a release announcing this year's Wasabi Bowl. "Boston is a great sports town, one that we're proud to be a part of every day and now we get to be a part of the growing tradition of postseason football in New England. And for our team, we get a chance to play on a field in our own backyard that few get the opportunity to and will do so competing against one of the top teams in the country and a future conference rival."

The Eagles had seven players earn All-ACC selections this season and tout the 18th best run game in the country at 193.5 yards per game. Quarterback Thomas Castellanos led the charge with 957 yards on the ground, while running back Kye Robichaux added 691 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

SMU heads into the Wasabi Bowl ranked No. 24 after going 11-2 this season and capturing the AAC Championship.