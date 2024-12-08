Boston College to face Nebraska in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium

Boston College to take on Nebraska in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium

Boston College to take on Nebraska in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium

Boston College to take on Nebraska in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK - Boston College's football team is heading to the Bronx, where they will take on Nebraska for the first time in the Pinstripe Bowl later this month.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the Eagles and the Cornhuskers. It's the second year in a row BC will be playing a bowl game at an MLB ballpark. Last year, they played Southern Methodist University at Fenway Park, where they beat SMU 23-14 in the Fenway Bowl.

The Pinstripe Bowl will kick off at noon on Dec. 28. The bowl game itself has been held since 2010 at Yankee Stadium and both teams will be competing for the George M. Steinbrenner Trophy.

As for the Fenway Bowl, this year Fenway Park will host the University of Connecticut Huskies and the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.