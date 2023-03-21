Boston College men's basketball coach Earl Grant signs 2-year extension

BOSTON -- The Boston College men's basketball team is not where it needs to be to compete in the ACC, but the program is happy with the progress that the Eagles have shown in two years under head coach Earl Grant. On Tuesday, Grant was rewarded with a two-year extension that will keep him in Chestnut Hill through the 2028-29 season.

Grant and the Eagles are coming off a 16-17 season in 2022-23, a slight improvement from their 13-20 record in Grant's first season on the bench. But those are impressive win totals considering Grant took over a team that went 4-16 in 2020-21.

Last season's 16 wins are the program's highest win total in five seasons, while Boston College finished 9-11 in ACC play. Those nine victories against ACC competition are the most for the team in conference play since 2010-11.

The Eagles also notched three wins over nationally ranked teams, doing so for the first time in 14 years. They made it to the second round of the ACC Tournament, beating Louisville in the opening round before falling to UNC.

"Thank you to the Board of Trustees, Father Leahy, and Blake James for this opportunity to continue to lead the Boston College Men's Basketball program. My family and I have enjoyed being a part of this amazing community," Grant said in Tuesday's release. "Boston is a great city and we are glad to call it our home. I am thankful for the efforts of my staff to help move the program forward. We look forward to what lies ahead and are excited to climb to new Heights!"

"I am excited to watch our program continue to grow under his leadership. Earl is not only an outstanding coach but a true leader for our young men," said Blake James, BC's Director of Athletics. "We can all be proud of the program and culture he and his staff are building."

In addition to getting his players to play his gritty style on the floor, Grant has also made his mark in recruiting. Boston College's 2022-23 incoming class of freshmen is ranked 30th nationally by Rivals.com and 33rd by 247sports.com.

For his coaching career, Grant owns an overall record of 156-126 over nine seasons. He was 127-89 with a trip to the NCAA Tournament in seven seasons at the College of Charleston before coming to Boston College.