Boston College High School renames campus building due to founder's ties to slavery

DORCHESTER - Boston College High School is removing its founder's name from a campus building due to his ties to slavery.

School President Grace Cotter Regan called its founder, Father John McElroy, an "extraordinary" man. But further research found he had connections to slavery when he served in Maryland in the early 1800s.

"BC High is a school that respects and upholds the dignity of all people, and it is our responsibility to demonstrate these values to the faculty, staff, students, and alumni who walk through our halls each day, both now and in the future," said Regan in a statement.

As a result, Regan said the building on Morrissey Boulevard will be renamed St. Ignatius Hall and a blessing will be celebrated later this year.