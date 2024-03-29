Top-ranked Boston College rolls to 6-1 win over Michigan Tech in NCAA Tournament

BOSTON -- Top-ranked Boston College began its quest for another NCAA hockey title on Friday, crushing the Michigan Tech Huskies 6-1 to open play in the Providence region. The Eagles got a pair of goals from both Cutter Gauthier and Ryan Leonard, and Leonard added a pair of assists for a four-point game.

While the score was lopsided in the end, the game was much closer over the first 40 minutes.

Gauthier got the party started for the Eagles just 35 seconds into the game. The sophomore added to his Hobey Baker résumé when he took a feed from Oskar Jellvik on a rush and put it by goaltender Logan Pietila.

The Eagles were the aggressors for a few more minutes before the Huskies upped their physicality. Michigan Tech had a few close calls midway through the period with a number of point-blank chances, including one when Gauthier turned the puck over in front of the BC net. The Eagles survived those and had a golden opportunity to add to their lead when they went on a power play with eight minutes in the frame.

But Max Koskipirtti picked off a pass as the Eagles tried to advance the puck through the neutral zone. He took it in himself and beat BC netminder Jacob Fowler for a shorthanded score to knot things at 1-1.

Michigan Tech continued to take it to Boston College in the second, but freshman forward Ryan Leonard made a great play to break up a 2-on-1 and then started a rush into the Huskies' zone. His first shot was turned away, but it created a ton of chaos in front of the Michigan Tech net. Eventually, Leonard cleaned up the mess and put a loose puck in to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead.

Boston College gave Michigan Tech another great chance to tie it when Gabe Perreault was given a five-minute penalty and ejected from the game for a dangerous illegal check to the head on Huskies forward Tyrone Bronte. Michigan Tech took seven shots over those five minutes, but Fowler made three saves and the Eagles blocked two others. Fowler stopped 23 shots in the win.

The Eagles added to their lead early in the third period thanks to their fourth line. Jack Malone made a beautiful feed to Connor Joyce, and the junior forward from Westwood put it home for his second goal of the year to make it a 3-1 game.

A few minutes later, Gauthier sent the puck down ice and got an extremely friendly bounce off the backside of an official. The puck deflected off the referee and right into the Michigan Tech net, but the goal was called off because it went in directly off an official.

It didn't matter, as the Eagles took a 4-1 lead again just 14 seconds later when Jellvik scored a goal of his own off a nice feed from Will Smith on a 2-on-1 rush. Things got pretty chippy 40 seconds later when Bronte delivered a high hit on Leonard, resulting in a few scrums on the ice. Bronte and Chase Pielita were both given game misconducts for Michigan Tech, and the Eagles ended up with a five-minute power play.

Leonard took full advantage, scoring on the man advantage just 52 seconds later to make it a 5-1 game. The Eagles scored three goals in a 3:11 span in the third period, and they weren't even done yet.

On a rush with just over 8:30 to play, Jellvik delivered a beautiful no-look pass to Gauthier, who did not miss the open net for his second goal of the game, putting Boston College on top 6-1.Gauthier is now up to 37 goals for the season.

Going back to the Hockey East Tournament, the Eagles have outscored their opponents 20-4 over their last three postseason games.

Boston College will next play the winner of Friday night's matchup between No. 2 Wisconsin and No. 3 Quinnipiac for a trip to the Frozen Four. That game will take place Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m.