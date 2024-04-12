Boston College looking for some revenge against Denver in NCAA championship game

BOSTON -- The Boston College hockey team lost just five games all season on their way to Saturday's NCAA championship game. But in order to bring home the school's sixth title, the Eagles will have to get some revenge on a Denver team that was responsible for one of those losses.

It will be Boston College (34-5-1) and Denver (31-9-3) playing for all the glory Saturday night in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The top-seeded Eagles are in the title game for the 12th time in school history after a dominant 4-0 win over Michigan Thursday night in the Frozen Four, while Denver ruined the chances of an all-Boston final with a 2-1 overtime win over Boston University.

The Eagles and the Pioneers matched up way back on Oct. 21 for an exciting affair in Boston, with Denver pulling out a 4-3 win with three goals in the third period.

"We owe these guys," said sophomore forward Cutter Gauthier. "It was an early matchup at Conte Forum and unfortunately didn't come out with the win then. Ever since then we haven't let that sour taste out of our mouth. And we're going to be ready to go on Saturday."

"That was a long time ago. We've improved a lot," said head coach Greg Brown. "But that was a really fun hockey game. It was back and forth. It was two good teams both making a lot of plays."

While the Eagles have ripped off 14 straight wins to tie the program's record for victories in a season, they won't be taking anything for granted Saturday night.

"We'll have to be very sharp," said Brown. "Kind of got to watch most of their game tonight while we were waiting, and they're still able to generate offense at a very impressive rate. Hopefully we won't give up as many odd-man rushes as [we did against Michgan] but we know we'll have to be sharp. They create on the rush and they're great in the offensive zone. Their defense is very active. They're going down the wall or joining the rush all the time. So we're going to have to do a really thorough job defensively when they have the puck."

But the Eagles are an offensive juggernaut themselves, led by Gauthier and his NCAA-leading 38 goals. They've outscored opponents 15-5 so far in the NCAA Tournament, and 34-12 going back to the Hockey East tournament.

"Anytime someone commits to Boston College it's to win championships, and we have an opportunity for that on Saturday," said Gauthier. "Been super proud of our group up to this point."

Will Smith scored a pair of goals against Denver back in October, and is flying high after another two-goal showing Thursday night against Michigan. He's eager to bring home Boston College's first title since 2012, which the Lexington native remembers watching at home.

"I remember the days I was watching Johnny Gaudreau in the same Frozen Four. So it's a dream come true," he said. "It would be unbelievable to get that trophy just like he did."

The Pioneers have won nine national titles, which is tied for Michigan for the most all-time. Denver last won an NCAA crown in 2021.