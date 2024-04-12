Boston College to face Denver in Frozen Four final

Boston College beats Michigan in Frozen Four to face Denver for NCAA title

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Freshman Will Smith had two goals, Cutter Gauthier scored his nation-leading 38th of the season and No. 1 overall seed Boston College beat Michigan 4-0 on Thursday night in the Eagles' first Frozen Four appearance since 2016.

Boston College (34-5-1) will look to avenge an October loss to Denver when the two teams square off on Saturday for the national championship. The Eagles, in their 26th Frozen Four, are seeking their sixth title in program history - and first since 2012.

Michigan (23-15-2) was playing in the Frozen Four for a third consecutive season, and 28th overall.

Smith opened the scoring 80 seconds into the game by capitalizing on a 2-on-1. Smith doubled the lead in the second when he curled around the net and sent a shot off two skate blades into the goal. Smith leads the nation with 71 points this season.

Gauthier, the nation's scoring leader, scored 49 seconds later on a breakaway when he sent a shot under the pads of Jake Barczewski.

Gauthier is tied with Ryan Potulny (Minnesota, 2006) for the most Division I goals in a season since 2000. Mike Donnelly holds the overall record with 59, set in 1986.

Freshman Jacob Fowler secured his third shutout of the season by making 32 saves.