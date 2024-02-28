Boston College students on alert as police investigate numerous attempted break-ins near campus

BRIGHTON - Police are warning Boston College students to lock their windows and doors after increased reports of attempted break-ins at off-campus housing.

"There was a guy right there trying to sneak into their house," neighbor Isabel Sullivan told WBZ-TV.

Home surveillance cameras captured a person peering into the windows of an off-campus apartment building not once, but twice this month. On Monday, a person was seen trying to open the back door while the female students were home. The bright lights and Ring security system weren't enough to deter them. In a third video, a person was seen looking directly at the camera before continuing around the home.

"If he's looking into windows when people are home and lights are on and there's activity, there's movement – that's scary," said Sullivan.

The landlord is stepping up security by installing more cameras, motion sensor lights and plexiglass around the home to make his renters feel safer. Boston College Police are also stepping up patrols in the neighborhood.

"It definitely does make me feel safer," said Sullivan. "It's nice that they're circulating and keeping an eye on things."

Other neighbors said this isn't the first time someone suspicious has been seen lurking around.

"The only other house this has happened to is girls' houses, like all-girls houses, so that's a little concerning as well," said one neighbor.

While it's unclear whether the same person is seen on the surveillance video, Boston Police are urging BC students to be vigilant and consider upgrading their security system. It's advice Isabel Sullivan is taking.

"Just to help me sleep better at night, yeah."