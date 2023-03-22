Boston City Council looks at banning guinea pig sales

BOSTON - One Boston City Councilor is proposing banning the sale of guinea pigs in city pet shops.

On Wednesday, City Councilor Liz Breadon proposed an update to the city's Humane Pet Shop Ordinance to add guinea pigs to list of animals not allowed to be sold in pet shops. The list already includes dogs, cats and rabbits.

The Boston City Council is proposing to ban the sale of guinea pigs in pet stores. MSPCA-Angell

"I am proud to introduce this ordinance that will not only protect animals, but seeks to prevent financial and emotional costs to the city and its residents, and demonstrates that it is important for Boston to foster a more humane environment in the city," Breadon said.

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said it supports the proposal, saying guinea pig sales have contributed to the increase of guinea pigs surrendered for adoption.

"There's been a 64% increase in the intake of guinea pigs in our MSPCA facilities over the past decade, a time in which we've seen a 60% decrease in overall intake of animals," said MSPCA Director of Adoption Centers and Programs Mike Keiley.

MSPCA-Angell in Boston has several guinea pigs available for adoption.