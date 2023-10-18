Boston City Council holds heated debate on whether to formally support Israel

BOSTON - Members of the Boston City Council held a fiery debate at City Hall on Wednesday on whether they should adopt a resolution formally supporting Israel.

The barricades went up outside Boston City Hall as the conversation inside heated up.

"We're talking about stop killing babies. Stop it! On all levels," said Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson.

The Boston City Council addressed the Israel-Palestine conflict for the first time. Councilor Michael Flaherty asked the body to formally condemn Hamas, while vaguely throwing his support behind Israel.

"I just want to make sure the focus is on condemning the terrorist acts of Hamas, supporting Israel, our friend and ally," said Flaherty. "Clearly, it's a complex issue."

Pro-Palestinian crowd chanting “which side are you on” outside of the JFK Federal Building in Boston. #wbz



It’s a peaceful, but passionate rally as they hope to get @SenWarren’s attention for a ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/5ujWueUpH1 — Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyWBZ) October 18, 2023

It led to a tense back-and-forth in the chamber.

"We're already involved in this. This is bad, bad stuff," Councilor Frank Baker explained. "But again, I stand in support of the Israeli people, the Jewish people."

While other councilors refused to vote on the resolution supporting Israel.

"To put support in one resolution, it just, I don't think it speaks to the complexities of the history here," Councilor Gina Coletta said.

Councilor Fernandes Anderson said, "Get up and oppose all killing of all civilians, of all children. Not just the ones that line up with your political [expletive]." She pushed to vote on a resolution calling for immediate de-escalation and ceasefire. It was an emotional moment for the Muslim-American councilor. "Everybody who kills innocent civilians – horrible. Should be condemned. We should ceasefire, you agree with me?"

The City Council adjourned without voting on an agreement as Boston Police officers wait outside – ready for a potential rally.