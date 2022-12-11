Boston charities making Christmas merry for kids and families in need

BOSTON - The spirit of Christmas was in the air in Boston over the weekend and families were taking it all in, thanks to dozens of nonprofits who are doing their part in the community.

In Mattapan, Santa came early thanks to the Chills Diamond Ring Education Foundation serving more than 1,000 families with low to moderate income with toys.

Cara Craig is very grateful.

"It's very helpful especially for those who can't afford it. So it's something good for the community," Craig said.

Eleven-year-old Mya Corbin cherishes her gift.

"I think it's really a good opportunity because you never know what someone is going through," Corbin said. "So to give kids free toys and just like let them have fun and see Santa is a really good opportunity.

In Dorchester at Roxbury Prep Charter School, more than 160 families received food baskets filled with essentials. For Tonya Williams, this help goes a long way.

"I am very thankful because it's really hard when you are trying to decide between paying bills or eating," Williams said. "It's really helpful." Williams said.

In the South End, Boston Community Pediatrics turned their giveaway into a winter wonderland for 300 families - filled with gifts, stocking stuffers and healthy foods.

"This what we are here for. I started this practice. . . so that I could change the way health care is delivered to all children, and to me, everyone deserves to have an amazing Christmas," founder Dr. Robyn Riseberg said.