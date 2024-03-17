Firefighter injured while battling restaurant fire in Boston's Chinatown

BOSTON - One firefighter was injured while battling a fire late Saturday night at a restaurant in Boston's Chinatown.

The fire started in a first-floor restaurant on Hudson Street at around midnight and traveled up to the roof in the back of the building.

Fire on Hudson Street in Chinatown on March 16, 2024. Boston Fire Department

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Nine people, including three children, were displaced in the fire and the Red Cross is helping them with housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.