Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighter injured while battling restaurant fire in Boston's Chinatown

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Firefighter injured in Chinatown restaurant fire in Boston
Firefighter injured in Chinatown restaurant fire in Boston 00:20

BOSTON - One firefighter was injured while battling a fire late Saturday night at a restaurant in Boston's Chinatown.

The fire started in a first-floor restaurant on Hudson Street at around midnight and traveled up to the roof in the back of the building.

4.png
Fire on Hudson Street in Chinatown on March 16, 2024. Boston Fire Department

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Nine people, including three children, were displaced in the fire and the Red Cross is helping them with housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on March 17, 2024 / 8:20 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.