Art contest winners showcase posters outside Boston Children's Museum theater

BOSTON - The KidStage Theater at the Boston Children's Museum has always been a place of wonderment and excitement.

"This is the kids theater, this is for children. So not only are we showing them performances that they can enjoy but they are getting involved themselves," president and CEO Carole Charnow told WBZ-TV.

"The KidStage really offers that opportunity for people to see a variety of arts and cultural performances and workshops and activities," said Vaughan Bradley-Willeman, the museum's senior Director of Arts and Culture

The theater now has a new floor and they also held a contest to showcase original poster art outside the entrance of the theater.

"We got over 60 submissions. We dwindled it down to about 10 finalists. They were all over the place with their mediums and their concepts and the designs and then whittled it down to four really dynamic artists that we are excited about," Bradley-Willeman told WBZ.

The unveiling will be this Friday. Two of the artists spoke to WBZ about the chance to show off their work.

"Good opportunity to engage with young minds and communicate with children through my art," said Medford artist Yu Cheng.

"I'm really excited about it," said 12-year-old Nile Hennick. "Something like this has never happened to me and I'm really glad that I get a chance to put my art out there into the world."

"It just feels so wonderful to know that we are an important part of the joy and learning for kids from Boston and everywhere around the state," Charnow said.

For more information, visit the museum's website.