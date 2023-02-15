New Boston Children's Museum exhibit highlights diversity, inclusion

BOSTON - A new exhibit is now open at Boston Children's Museum. You, Me, We, is a space created for kids within the museum to spark conversation about community, tradition, religion, food and culture.

"We hope this exhibit starts a community conversation," said Carole Charnow, President & CEO of the museum.

The groundbreaking exhibit offers families the opportunity to engage in activities and dialog around the many facets of identity development.

"Bias starts at early ages," continued Charnow.

The exhibit encourages visitors to develop respect and empathy for others by creating a culturally inclusive environment.

"People will walk away with a sense of pride for who they are, their family traditions," Charnow said.

Charnow tells WBZ the exhibit in the museum is the first of its kind in the country to identify the difficult topic of diversity and inclusion for young kids.

"We would like families to walk away having learned about themselves or others and maybe it will help them think differently about how they are in their communities," Charnow said.

Melissa Higgins, Vice President of Programs and Exhibits at Boston Children's Museum, worked a lot on the actual design of the exhibit.

"We are asking people to challenge their own ideas and have some tricky conversations," said Higgins.

The design was created to feel like a neighborhood, featuring houses, an ice cream truck and a garden area.

Higgins said, "We wanted something that felt familiar."

The goal is that kids will feel right at home. The comforting environment is filled with signs of diversity to create a more aware generation to hopefully one day eliminate racism and discrimination.