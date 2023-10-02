Boston Children's Chorus helps kids learn "what it means to have a voice"

BOSTON - The Boston Children's Chorus (BCC) is a dynamic way to invite young voices to focus on issues of social justice in the city.

"Six different locations across the city right now. In Dorchester, in East Boston, two in the South End, namely one of them here at Union Church," Music Director Kenneth Griffith told WBZ-TV.

Founded in 2003, the Boston Children's Chorus takes the power of music and makes a connection with different communities. The singers range from ages 7 to 18 and the goal is to inspire social inquiry. This year's theme is true colors.

"We are really excited to be able to explore the contributions, the successes and some of the trials too of the LGBTQIA+ community and to explore what it means to be able to show up authentically," Griffith said.

By bringing about conversation, they also bring what they call "good trouble."

"We take the name from Representative John Lewis who said that, 'If you see something, say something.' We should be willing to stand with and for each other," said Akiba Abaka, the Director of Good Trouble at the BCC.

The chorus is teaching those that are involved in it.

"It's important because we want young people to understand what it means to have a voice. What it means to know your voice, to express yourself," Abaka told WBZ.

And for those that come to the see shows be prepared to feel the response.

"When it comes time for a performance, we are just letting that all out and there is this outpouring of emotion and it's really a special time," Griffith said.

