Puppy rescued by good Samaritan near highway in Boston finds forever home

BOSTON - A good Samaritan came to the rescue of a puppy found wandering on the ramp to 93 in Boston.

The 10-week-old Chihuahua, now named Sparkle, was found in the Neponset Circle area heading toward the highway. Her rescuer, a resident at the Pine Street Inn, brought her back to the homeless shelter and she's now in the care of the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL).

Sparkle weighs 3 pounds and was not hurt when she was rescued. The ARL confirmed Sunday evening she has since found her forever home.