Puppy rescued by good Samaritan near highway in Boston finds forever home

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A good Samaritan came to the rescue of a puppy found wandering on the ramp to 93 in Boston.

The 10-week-old Chihuahua, now named Sparkle, was found in the Neponset Circle area heading toward the highway. Her rescuer, a resident at the Pine Street Inn, brought her back to the homeless shelter and she's now in the care of the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL).

The Chihuahua was found on a ramp toward 93 in Boston. CBS Boston

Sparkle weighs 3 pounds and was not hurt when she was rescued. The ARL confirmed Sunday evening she has since found her forever home.



First published on February 25, 2024 / 7:07 PM EST

