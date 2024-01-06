Watch CBS News
Boston chef Barbara Lynch abruptly closes 3 restaurants in Fort Point

By WBZ-News Staff

BOSTON - An acclaimed Boston chef has abruptly close three of her restaurants.

Barbara Lynch closed Menton, Sportello and Drink. All three shared the same building in the city's Fort Point neighborhood. Lynch said the rent was too high to keep the restaurants open.

Two of Lynch's other restaurants, The Butcher Shop and Stir in the South End, have both been sold.

Last spring, Lynch faced a lawsuit from former employees over allegations of workplace abuse.

