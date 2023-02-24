High school student uses film to shine positive light on Boston

BOSTON - Film fans, remember the name Moses Sibley.

He's a 15-year-old high school freshman who has already made an award-winning documentary and who, someday, hopes to direct major motion pictures as the next "big" director from Boston.

Moses Sibley's documentaries are already attracting attention. CBS Boston



Between now and then, he and his friends from the Mattapan Teen Center are filming a second documentary. For Moses, the creative process is energizing and a lesson in exceptional time management.

He and his fellow filmmakers are on school vacation right now and shooting interviews every day. Once they are back in school, they will be juggling a tight shooting (and editing) schedule while taking classes. Moses' school day begins at 5 a.m. (he attends Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School through the METCO program) and ends at 9 p.m. It isn't easy. But Moses loves the school and says the long bus rides each way are more than worth it.

"I know it's a struggle, but that struggle builds great character. ... I've been doing this for nine years strong. It helped me become who I am today."

"Mattapan" was Moses's first documentary. Moses Sibley

Becoming a filmmaker has fulfilled a long-held dream for the boy who first picked up his mother's camera at the age of 7. Moses cites her as the person who most inspires him. His older brother, King David, is a fellow filmmaker. Their first documentary, "Mattapan," focused on the people, places and history that shape the neighborhood's rich culture. By showcasing aspects of Mattapan that people outside the area may not see often enough, Moses and the MTC team set out to challenge the audience's perceptions of the neighborhood. They focused on the positive forces at work in a dynamic, creative community.

"There's already a stigma behind Mattapan: that it's a bad neighborhood, that there's a lot of violence, specifically gun violence. You don't want to come to a dangerous spot. You want to come in feeling welcoming. You want to come in feeling that this is a place we can call home."

The red carpet premiere in May 2022 at the Teen Center was a community-building celebration. People in the neighborhood loved it, and that was just the beginning of the critical praise. In December 2022, "Mattapan" won Best Documentary in the 18-and-Under category at the Scout Film Festival. State Representative Brandy Fluker-Oakley, who appears in the film, made the announcement when they won.

Moses lights up talking about it. "Our first time ever doing anything like this?! It's so amazing! The world is endless!" Boys and Girls Club Director (and "Mattapan" co-producer) Rick Aggeler has known Moses since he was 6 years old and could not be more proud. "It seemed like a crazy far-fetched idea, and it won a film festival! So it's put your mind to it, find the right people around you, work hard and you can do it!"

When they are not making movies, Moses and some of the other teens teach video production at the MTC. Moses can relate to their interests and learning curves. He taught himself to shoot video by producing mini-projects with his friends. "Super cringey videos," he says laughing. "Literally, nothing was right. But then I took those videos and was able to learn to do certain things."

Moses helped write the grant request that ultimately made it possible for the MTC to buy the equipment it is now using to shoot documentaries.

The documentary they are making now is entitled "Portraits.: The idea came from a discussion between Moses and Rick. The team is now shooting interviews all over Boston.

"We already captured the story of Mattapan. So now we're reaching out to other neighborhoods, like Hyde Park, Roxbury, to get their perspective."

Moses and his friends from the Mattapan Teen Center are filming a second documentary. CBS Boston

By talking with people on a range of issues, including climate change and neighborhood reconstruction, their goal is to again invite audiences to learn about the city's neighborhoods through the eyes of the people who live there. Their first interview featured The Record Co. founder Matt McArthur, who says that he and his colleagues feel a responsibility as an arts organization to share what they know with the next generation of creators. The filmmakers toured the non-profit recording space for musicians in Roxbury before filming the interview, peeking into rooms where the sounds of everything from bagpipes and drums to jazz and hip hop filled the hallways. Once in the interview room, Moses set up two cameras and meticulously checked the audio, and the teens took turns asking McArthur questions about Boston's music scene, the creation of The Record Co. and the challenges of running the nonprofit space. Later, McArthur marveled at the team's professionalism, particularly given their young ages. He also applauded their effort to use the art of filmmaking to encourage new perspectives.

"I would like to be well known for what I do," Moses tells WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes. CBS Boston

"I want to see the documentary that Moses makes because I'm not Moses, and I want to know what Moses is seeing when he looks around," McArthur said.

When Moses looks around, he sees a city of opportunity - a place to tell stories and grow as a filmmaker. Asked where he hopes to be in 10 years, he hesitated with both a measure of humility and confidence. "I would like to be well known for what I do... This is something I'm passionate about. Putting it on the big screen is amazing. It makes me feel good."

"Portraits" will premiere on May 5, 2023, at the New England Aquarium's IMAX Theater.



