Boston to host Celtics Watch Party for Game 2 Sunday night at Samuel Adams Park

BOSTON - Fans in Boston will get another chance to cheer on the Celtics in a public space during the NBA Finals while they play on the west coast against the Golden State Warriors.

Just like Game 1, the city is hosting a Watch Party for Game 2 on Sunday.

Hundreds of fans helped rally the Celtics to victory Thursday night in Game 1. Sunday's Watch Party takes place at Samuel Adams Park, right near Faneuil Hall. Fans are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

Although there was no game on Friday, there wasn't a shortage of Celtics fans still out and about around TD Garden.

Fans are ready for the team to return home for Wednesday's Game 3, but for Sunday, fans are counting on another win at the Chase Center.

"Sunday, I think maybe up the intensity a little bit because you already got at least a split, said Ryan Anderson of Tewksbury. "So go out there and win game two. Take 2-0, and come back here. Why not?"

One family from Texas had all but one member who was rooting for the Celtics.

"I really like [Steph] Curry, but also I've seen him win too many times, and Boston, you just want to see their city win," said Ian Doyle of Texas.

After more than 10 years, Celtics fans are ready for another NBA Finals championship win.