Celtics open playoffs with dominant win over Miami at TD Garden

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics got off to the start they hoped for as they began their quest for the franchise's 18th championship on Sunday against the Miami Heat at TD Garden.

The Celtics stormed out to a 14-0 lead in the opening minutes of the game, and led by double digits for much of the contest against the No. 8 Heat. Boston never trailed in the game and went on to a 114-94 win.

Miami began the series without its best player. Jimmy Butler is expected to miss several weeks with an MCL injury he suffered during the team's play-in game against Philadelphia.

Boston got balanced scoring throughout the lineup. Jayson Tatum led the way with 23 points, followed by 20 from Derrick White and 18 points from Kristaps Porzingis. Jaylen Brown contributed 17 points as well.

Sam Hauser had a key stretch where he made four three-pointers in the second quarter to fight off a Miami run. Hauser ended with 12 points on the day.

Boston tied a franchise record with 22 made three-pointers.

With top-seeded Boston now holding a 1-0 series lead, the teams are off until Wednesday night. That's when Game 2 is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on the TD Garden parquet. Then, the series shifts to South Beach on Saturday.