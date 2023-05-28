Comparisons between Celtics and 2004 Red Sox pile up, Johnny Damon ponders trip for Game 7

BOSTON – It's starting to look like a familiar script for Boston sports fans. Celtics fans hope it has a similar ending.

The Celtics have stormed back from a 3-0 series deficit to force a Game 7 against the Miami Heat at TD Garden Monday night.

The dramatic comeback, which included a buzzer beating tip-in by Derrick White in Saturday's Game 6, has prompted countless comparisons to the 2004 Boston Red Sox.

That team famously trailed 3-0 against the New York Yankees but came back to win the American League Championship Series. And at least one World Series champion from that year is taking notice of the similarities to the current Celtics.

"Our city has done it before," Johnny Damon tweeted, teasing a potential trip to Boston for Monday's game.

Might need to fly up to Boston 👀 #GM7 @celtics — Johnny Damon (@JohnnyDamon) May 28, 2023

ESPN shared the daunting statistic that NBA teams are 150-0 when leading 3-0 in a playoff series. That caught the attention of Gabe Kapler, another member of the 2004 Red Sox.

What if you include MLB? 🤔 https://t.co/cmTQEw97s2 — gabe kapler (@gabekapler) May 28, 2023

When the Celtics fell behind 3-0, Kevin Millar spoke to Dan Roche about what the team's mentality had to be. The 2004 Red Sox adopted a "Don't let us win tonight" rally cry.

"It's all a mindset ... and the mind plays tricks on you," said Millar. "Do you want to attack the issue, play defense and get a W and move that series forward? But if you don't and there is no urgency, this will be a four-game sweep. It's all about those boys behind the scene saying let's go get one, because they are capable of beating the Heat one game at a time."

The Celtics have found their sense of urgency. Whether the series has the same ending as the 2004 Red Sox will be determined Monday night.

Who knows? Maybe Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter will be in the building again.