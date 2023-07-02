Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams hosts youth basketball clinic at Boston University

BOSTON - Celtics forward Grant Williams hosted a youth basketball clinic Sunday at the Boston University recreation center.

First through eighth-graders got to learn the fundamentals of the game. The kids also got some hands-on instruction and feedback from Williams himself. All the players went home with a team photo, a t-shirt and a souvenir autograph from Williams.

"I'm here to really give back to the kids today," said Williams. "We're really here to help them develop not only on the court but off the court and teach them great principles both in basketball and in life and continue to enlighten them about the part of who they really want to be, moving forward, as a person and as a basketball player."

Williams avoided questions about free agency and his future with the Celtics.