Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams hosts youth basketball clinic at Boston University

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams hosts youth basketball clinic at Boston University
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams hosts youth basketball clinic at Boston University 00:44

BOSTON - Celtics forward Grant Williams hosted a youth basketball clinic Sunday at the Boston University recreation center.

First through eighth-graders got to learn the fundamentals of the game. The kids also got some hands-on instruction and feedback from Williams himself. All the players went home with a team photo, a t-shirt and a souvenir autograph from Williams.

"I'm here to really give back to the kids today," said Williams. "We're really here to help them develop not only on the court but off the court and teach them great principles both in basketball and in life and continue to enlighten them about the part of who they really want to be, moving forward, as a person and as a basketball player."

Williams avoided questions about free agency and his future with the Celtics.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 2, 2023 / 7:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.