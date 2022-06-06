Celtics fans packed at Faneuil Hall for watch party disappointed by loss

BOSTON -- Thousands of people gathered near Faneuil Hall on Sunday to watch the Boston Celtics take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs.

The city hosted the free watch party for Game 1 of the series and after much success, brought it back for Game 2.

"We are so excited to watch the game tonight. I'm a big fan, he's a budding fan," one person said.

Celtics fans came from all over the state.

Dennis Daniel traveled from Haverhill to get his seat early.

"I'm praying with all my juju beads and my big statue at home," Daniel said. "We have to support them. I don't care if people are just jumping on this train or not. We have got to bring the trophy home we have to bring it back to the east coast."

Other fans like Adam DaSilva drove up from Rhode Island.

"Instead of just sitting in the basement watching the game, we like coming out," said DaSilva. "We spent the whole day here."

Fans stayed hopeful through the first half, but by the third quarter, the energy shifted.

"I'm kind of disappointed in the way they played, they kind of settled with some shots, I feel like they could be going a little bit harder. Their defense? They're known for their defense, they've been playing crazy defense this year and they kind of collapsed right there," a fan said.

He still thinks the Celtics will win in five though.

Despite the Warriors ultimately pulling ahead, fans here were sticking with their team.

"I thought Tatum was going have a little bit of a better game but I think he's going to have his Kobe moment very soon," said fan Shane Garrett.