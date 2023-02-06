Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston car insurance rates cheaper than most cities, study finds

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Car insurance costs up nearly 14% from last year
Car insurance costs up nearly 14% from last year 00:31

BOSTON - The average cost of car insurance is up nearly 14% in the past year, though there is good news for local drivers.

A Bankrate study found the price of full-coverage insurance is now about $2,014. Adding a teenager to the policy, getting a speeding ticket or being convicted of drunk driving could raise those costs even further.

Fortunately Boston has some of the cheapest full coverage prices among the nation's largest cities. Here the average cost of insurance is about $1,328 - about 1.3% of annual income.

For comparison, the average annual premium in Miami is $3,447 - about 5.5% of a driver's income. 

"Drivers in Boston benefit from a fairly high average income as well as a below-average full coverage car insurance rate," Bankrate said.

Statewide, Massachusetts drivers saw an average rate decrease of 2.62%, from $1,296 to $1,262.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 8:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.