Police searching for "person of interest" in multiple assaults in Boston, Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE - Cambridge Police are looking for a man they're calling a "person of interest" in multiple assaults in Boston and Cambridge.

Police are looking for this man, who they describe as a "person of interest" in several assaults in Boston and Cambridge. Cambridge Police Department

The latest assaults happened on January 4, when a person with a knife assaulted two people in Porter Square. The victims' injuries were not life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information about to contact the Cambridge Police Department.