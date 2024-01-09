Police searching for "person of interest" in multiple assaults in Boston, Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE - Cambridge Police are looking for a man they're calling a "person of interest" in multiple assaults in Boston and Cambridge.
The latest assaults happened on January 4, when a person with a knife assaulted two people in Porter Square. The victims' injuries were not life-threatening.
Police are asking anyone with information about to contact the Cambridge Police Department.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.