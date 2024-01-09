Watch CBS News
Police searching for "person of interest" in multiple assaults in Boston, Cambridge

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CAMBRIDGE - Cambridge Police are looking for a man they're calling a "person of interest" in multiple assaults in Boston and Cambridge.

Police are looking for this man, who they describe as a "person of interest" in several assaults in Boston and Cambridge. Cambridge Police Department

The latest assaults happened on January 4, when a person with a knife assaulted two people in Porter Square. The victims' injuries were not life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information about to contact the Cambridge Police Department.

First published on January 9, 2024 / 6:58 PM EST

