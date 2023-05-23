Boston Calling Music Festival: Mamaleh's among 30 food vendors preparing for 3-day music event

BOSTON - While music is the focus of the Boston Calling Music Festival, the food and drink that goes along with it helps to keep everyone nourished and hydrated.

The lineup of more than 30 foodd and drink vendors is just as eye-popping as the musical artists, with several local and big names among them.

One of the homegrown restaurants is Mamaleh's Delicatessen of Cambridge. They will be featuring bagel dogs.

"The bagel dogs are new for us this year and that's been a fun new project and is certainly a great walking food," said part-owner of Mamaleh's and pastry chef, Rachel Sundet.

Another treat will be latke fries – both traditional and loaded with toppings.

"You could get either veggie ones or ones with pastrami on them too," Sundet described. "It's like all the Jewish deli bits of a Reuben sandwich but on our latke fries."

Latkes are a staple of Jewish menus and that type of tradition is extremely important to Mamaleh's.

"This food is really steeped in nostalgia and it feels very personal to everyone."

Sundet hopes her deli can play a role in keeping these culinary customs alive.

"Kids that grew up eating Jewish deli stuff with their parents, now as they are getting older and maybe having kids, providing a place where they can bring their kids and keep the stories going. So, I think it's been really rewarding."

That sense of community will expand even further on Memorial Day Weekend when they help mix amazing eats with incredible music.

"Just getting out of the restaurant and interacting with tons of people and getting to be so close to really great music."