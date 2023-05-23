Boston Calling Music Festival: The evolution of Boston's signature music weekend

BOSTON - It's been a decade since the first Boston Calling Music Festival launched on City Hall Plaza, and it has changed a lot over the years.

Festival producers Mike Snow and Brian Appel say that, while the experience has evolved, they have always stayed dedicated to the music and the roots of what they created.

It was the crooning of The Shins, Fun. and The National that kicked it all off in 2013. More than 20,000 people packed City Hall Plaza in May to rock out. Another show followed that September.

For the first three years, the festival held two shows each year – one in the Spring and one in the Fall, setting a new standard for live music in Boston.

Appel says he and Snow had an idea for a ticketed event at City Hall in the early 2010s when they were working for the old rock radio station WFNX.

"We got started back in 2012 and the first festival launched on City Hall Plaza in 2013."

Both Snow and Appel say there was definitely a learning curve.

"We did get it all done," said Snow, "but a lot of overnights. Sold out very early in the process. So, we knew how many people were coming, learned how to use the plaza, and how to maximize the plaza for the guests that first time."

Superfans like Jessica Acosta of Dorchester say the Government Center location had a unique feel.

"It was that aurora of going to downtown Boston to see a festival," explained Acosta. "And then coming to City Hall and seeing it live, all these people, live music, it was crazy."

Eventually, with so many fans, the move out of downtown became a necessity.

"It's almost like it was in its toddler stage at City Hall," Acosta said. "And coming to Allston, it was like they're a teenager now - like they're fully becoming a festival."

Appel says they would not have it any other way, "Once we were able to make the move and had the first show in 2017, we felt this was the right decision. This is just an incredible opportunity and site to host a festival."

The current location at the Harvard Athletic Complex has allowed Snow and Appel to put together a full festival feel including vendors, amusements, and food.

"Having a food concession here, that's another thing that separates us from festivals," said Snow. "We actually have 30 individual food vendors. Some of them have brick-and-mortar, some of them have food trucks. And that's kind of like our lineup - we curate that every year; we change it up every year. We've had some great people who've been with us a long time: Roxy's Grilled Cheese. Smoke Shop BBQ, Tasty Burger and then we try to mix it up every year with what's currently happening in the city."

When it comes to some of their favorite moments of past year?

"I was a huge Metallica fan growing up as a kid," Snow told WBZ. "That was MY band. So, to have that moment when they get on the stage and you're standing there and you're seeing it, that's when for a half-an-hour or an hour, it's completely surreal."

Appel says it was a big weather event that he remembers best.

"We had a significant rainstorm in 2014 and we had to evacuate the City Hall Plaza site. We had to ask Lorde to stay and postpone her set until we were able to readmit everybody. She took the stage after the rain delay and everyone came back and it was just lightning in a bottle."

Expectations for this year are even higher.

"The Foo Fighters. We've booked them, This is the fifth time we've had the Foo Fighters confirmed and the first time they're actually going to play - hopefully. Alanis Morissette. It's just an awesome lineup this year. We've never had the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. They're incredible live. There's just a lot to look forward to this year."