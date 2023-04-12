Bruins set new NHL record for most points in the regular season

BOSTON -- After setting a new NHL record with their 63rd win of the season on Sunday, the Boston Bruins set another new NHL record Tuesday night. Boston's 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals at TD Garden gives the team 133 points in the regular season, setting a new benchmark in the NHL record books.

The Bruins surpassed the previous record of 132 points set by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens. They have a chance to add to their record Thursday night -- in Montreal, no less -- when the B's close out the regular season at the Bell Centre.

BEST REGULAR SEASON EVER 😱



The @NHLBruins just set the record for the highest single-season point total in NHL history! pic.twitter.com/HAp54nhb43 — NHL (@NHL) April 12, 2023

It has been a record-setting season for Jim Montgomery and his team, with the Bruins authoring one of the greatest regular season in NHL history. Boston clinched a playoff spot in early March and the Presidents' Trophy (given to the team with the best regular season record) with seven games still on the schedule.

The Bruins were the fastest team to 100 points, hitting the century mark in just 61 games to beat out the previous record of 62 games, set by the 1976-77 Habs. The Bruins were also the fastest team to 50 wins, notching their 50th victory in just 64 games.

These current Bruins are just one of four NHL teams to win 60 games in a season.

The B's obviously also set new franchise marks for wins and points, surpassing the 57 wins and 121 points by the 1970-71 Bruins.

The Bruins have much bigger things on their mind, though, and the fans at TD Garden made that clear as they broke out into numerous "We want the Cup!" chants throughout Tuesday night's win.